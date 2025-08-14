Aamir Khan watches 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with Indian Army jawans

Aamir Khan recently made headlines after a touching video of him watching his film Sitaare Zameen Par with Indian Army jawans went viral online. The video shows the actor enjoying the movie alongside soldiers, sharing smiles and laughter. The film tells the inspiring story of a coach who trains a basketball team made up of adults with intellectual disabilities.

Film synopsis More about 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The film's mix of sports drama and social commentary struck a chord with audiences. It is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and acts as a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.

Release model Khan on pay-per-view release of 'SZP' Khan has opted for a pay-per-view model on his YouTube channel for Sitaare Zameen Par. After its theatrical run in June, the film can now be watched online for ₹100 per view. Speaking about this approach, Khan said in an interview, "We are able to reach only 2-3% of our population through theaters, even for the biggest hits." "In the absence of enough theaters being built, this model is perhaps the only way to reach the vast majority of India."