Chris Lynn becomes first batter with 4,000 BBL runs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:55 pm Dec 31, 202504:55 pm

Chris Lynn has attained a massive milestone in the Big Bash League. The veteran batter has become the first in BBL history to surpass 4,000 runs. Lynn attained the milestone in Match 17 of the BBL 2025-26 season for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Chasing 122 runs, Lynn helped his side claim a 7-wicket win. Here's more.