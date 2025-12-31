Chris Lynn becomes first batter with 4,000 BBL runs: Stats
What's the story
Chris Lynn has attained a massive milestone in the Big Bash League. The veteran batter has become the first in BBL history to surpass 4,000 runs. Lynn attained the milestone in Match 17 of the BBL 2025-26 season for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Chasing 122 runs, Lynn helped his side claim a 7-wicket win. Here's more.
Information
Lynn scores 79* in his side's win
Lynn, who opened for the Adelaide Strikers, remained unbeaten on 79 from from 41 balls with the help of six fours and six sixes. He struck at 192.68. He was part of a 51-run opening stand alongside skipper Matthew Short.
Numbers
Lynn hammeres his 32nd BBL fifty in 300th 20-over contest
Playing his 131st BBL match (129 innings), Lynn has raced to a tally of 4,065 runs at 36.29. He smashed his 32nd BBL fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 149.77. Lynn now owns 226 maximums in the BBL. Overall in the 20-over format, this was Lynn's 300th match. He has 8,636 runs at 32.96 (50s: 57, 100s: 6).