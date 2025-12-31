VHT: Krunal Pandya's century powers Baroda to 417 against Hyderabad
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Baroda set a mammoth target of 417 runs for Hyderabad in their 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match. The match, held in Rajkot on December 31, saw Krunal Pandya lead from the front. He smashed an unbeaten century off just 63 balls, powering his side to a staggering 417/4 in 50 overs. Here are the key stats.
Opening partnership
Baroda's top order sets strong foundation
Baroda's innings was off to a flying start with openers Nitya Pandya and Amit Pasi putting Hyderabad's bowlers under pressure. The duo added a staggering 230 runs, with Nitya scoring 122 off 110 balls. Meanwhile, Pasi went after the bowlers and scored an aggressive 127 off just 93 balls. After the dismissal of the openers, Baroda's innings was briefly interrupted by two quick wickets (302/4).
Mid-innings surge
Krunal's unbeaten century powers Baroda
Krunal played a key role after Baroda lost both Jitesh Sharma and Vishnu Solanki for ducks. The Baroda skipper pulled back impetus with a counter-attacking knock. He scored a blistering 109* off just 63 balls (18 fours and 1 six). Along with Bhanu Pania, who remained unbeaten on 42 (27), Krunal added an unbroken partnership of 115 runs to end Baroda's innings at 417/4.
Stats
A look at his stats
Krunal has been in fine form for Baroda in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 34-year-old Indian all-rounder earlier scored a steady 82 against Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot. Before that, he scored 57 and took 3/39 against Bengal. Krunal now has 2,930 runs from 95 List A matches at an average of 37-plus. This was his third List A ton in addition to 17 half-centuries. Krunal, who owns over 110 List A wickets, has also played five ODIs for India.