New Zealand welcomes 2026 with fireworks

Auckland, New Zealand , has become the first major city to welcome 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display. The show was held at Sky Tower, the country's tallest structure. The five-minute event featured 3,500 fireworks launched from different levels of the 240-meter (787-foot) tower. However, smaller community events across New Zealand's North Island were canceled due to forecasts of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Sydney vigil Sydney's New Year celebrations marred by tragedy Meanwhile, in Australia, the east coast welcomed 2026 two hours after New Zealand. However, Sydney's celebrations were overshadowed by a recent tragedy. The city was rocked by Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades on December 14 when two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 and injuring 40.

In the wake of the tragedy, a heavy police presence was seen at Sydney's downtown waterfront for New Year's Eve celebrations. Officers openly carried rapid-fire rifles for the first time at this annual event. An hour before midnight, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the massacre victims as images of a menorah were projected on the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons.

Twitter Post Fireworks display in Auckland Happy New Year New Zealand! New Zealand is already in 2026, here's the fireworks display in Auckland! #NewYear pic.twitter.com/nf1bSR8THn — Untoz (@Untozx) December 31, 2025

Canceled festivities Indonesia and Hong Kong scale back New Year celebrations In Indonesia, cities scaled back their New Year celebrations to honor victims of catastrophic floods and landslides on Sumatra island that killed over 1,100 people. Jakarta opted for subdued celebrations with prayers for victims instead of its usual fanfare. Makassar also called for prayer and reflection instead of parties. Similarly, Hong Kong canceled its traditional fireworks display over Victoria Harbor due to a massive fire in November that killed at least 161 people.