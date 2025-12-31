Couple burned alive over witchcraft suspicion in Assam
What's the story
A couple was allegedly beaten and burned alive by villagers in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. The victims, Gardi Birowa (43) and his wife, Mira Birowa (33), were suspected of practicing witchcraft. According to police, the assailants attacked the couple with sharp weapons before setting their house on fire.
Legal action
Police launch investigation, register case under witch-hunting law
Karbi Anglong senior superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh said, "Almost the entire village came together to carry out the act, and nobody informed the police." "We could not even recover their bones," he said. He added that a suo motu case has been registered under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act. The act makes witch-hunting a cognizable and non-bailable offense in Assam.
Superstition
Villagers suspected couple of practicing witchcraft
The villagers had accused the Birowas of bringing misfortunes and illnesses to the area through witchcraft. Senior police officers and civil administration officials have reached the village to investigate and nab those involved in this crime. "We are identifying the people involved in this incident, and multiple arrests are likely," Singh said.
Ongoing investigation
Deep-rooted superstition leads to tragic outcomes
The incident highlights the deep-rooted superstition in some parts of Karbi Anglong district. Despite stringent laws, witch-hunting cases continue to occur. "The area is still under the grip of superstition. People continue to believe in rumors, which leads to immense suffering and tragic outcomes like this," an official involved in the investigation said. District administration officials said awareness measures would be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future.