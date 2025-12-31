Couple burned alive over witchcraft suspicion in Assam

A couple was allegedly beaten and burned alive by villagers in Assam 's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday. The victims, Gardi Birowa (43) and his wife, Mira Birowa (33), were suspected of practicing witchcraft. According to police, the assailants attacked the couple with sharp weapons before setting their house on fire.

Legal action Police launch investigation, register case under witch-hunting law Karbi Anglong senior superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh said, "Almost the entire village came together to carry out the act, and nobody informed the police." "We could not even recover their bones," he said. He added that a suo motu case has been registered under the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act. The act makes witch-hunting a cognizable and non-bailable offense in Assam.

Superstition Villagers suspected couple of practicing witchcraft The villagers had accused the Birowas of bringing misfortunes and illnesses to the area through witchcraft. Senior police officers and civil administration officials have reached the village to investigate and nab those involved in this crime. "We are identifying the people involved in this incident, and multiple arrests are likely," Singh said.