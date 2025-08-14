Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' box office preview amid its release

The much-awaited Tamil film Coolie , directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth , was released on Thursday. The film marks the superstar's first collaboration with the acclaimed director and is also a special occasion as it celebrates Rajinikanth's 50th year in Indian cinema. The movie has been certified A, meaning it's suitable for adults only, by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and runs for two hours and 49 minutes.

Box office success Advance ticket sales exceed ₹45cr in just 3 days Advance bookings for Coolie last Sunday and have already surpassed expectations. By Wednesday, more than 17,30,261 tickets had been sold across languages, generating around ₹46 crore in advance sales. While Tamil shows lead in sales, the Hindi version has also performed well with around 53,173 tickets sold. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar for its Hindi version in India and has secured a massive screen count of 1,400 screens in North India with around 3,200 shows.

International success 'Coolie' sets new box office records Coolie has reportedly set new box office records not only in India but also globally, with pre-sales exceeding ₹100cr worldwide. This indicates that Rajinikanth will continue to be a major draw for the Indian film industry in 2025 as well. Earlier, experts had predicted that Coolie would become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.