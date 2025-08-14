'War 2': Mixed reviews; praise for Jr NTR's Bollywood debut

The much-awaited action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , has finally hit the theaters. While the film is receiving mixed reviews from critics, social media is abuzz with fans' reactions. Many viewers are impressed by the high-octane sequences between the two leads but are disappointed with the weak storyline. The film also stars Kiara Advani .

Performance highlights 'Unbelievable entry to Bollywood' Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the film. One user wrote, "Unbelievable entry to Bollywood. One and only NTR." Another said, "Goosebumps feels, theatre erupt, #JrNTR fans going on mad to see him in shirtless avatar." White a netizen gushed, "#JnrNTR best duet song after Naatu Naatu. He is one of the best dancer from Tollywood and #HrithikRoshan he is already god of dancing."

Twitter Post 'Best dancer from Tollywood' #JnrNTR Best Duet song after Naatu Naatu.

He is one of the Best Dancer from Tollywood 🔥



And #HrithikRoshan He is already God of Dancing 🔥



When Best meets the Bestest

Then this Banger comes Out 🔥🔥#War2Review#War2#JrNTR

pic.twitter.com/fM7Z39z4zk — social puneet patel (@EePuneet71025) August 14, 2025

Film critique 'War 2' failed to impress many While fans praised the performances, many were critical of the film's storyline. One user wrote, "Disappointed by #War2. The film falls short with worst VFX, NTR giving warning to hrithik is biggest comedy (sic)." Another said, "#War2Review in One Word:- HEADACHE. VFX is so bad, story was flat, nothing new." A netizen commented, "What a shit show it has been so far. Laughable." The film is part of YRF's Spy Universe and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Twitter Post Netizen calls 'War 2' a 'headache' #War2Review in One Word:- HEADACHE



VFX is So Bas

Story was Flat

Nothing New



1/5 Star — CHETAN (@BeingSkChetan) August 14, 2025

Visuals praised Some fans called it a visual spectacle Despite the mixed reviews, some fans have praised War 2. One social media user wrote, "Very good 1st half. tiger entry interval scene, special mention to bgm. 2nd half was good tiger acting and emotions in confrontation scenes are good, followed by good climax." Another said, "Unlike usual good bad guys chasing. #War2 is a completely raw rustic high octane action movie." The film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.