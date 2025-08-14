Renukaswamy murder case: SC cancels bail of actor Darshan

On Thursday, August 14, the Supreme Court of India canceled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing a plea from the Karnataka government challenging the High Court's order granting regular bail to the superstar. Notably, in July, the apex court had reserved its order regarding the bail case.

What was said 'The accused is provided a five-star treatment...' The SC criticized the bail order, noting its flaws. In their submission, the Karnataka government had produced forensic evidence, such as soil samples on the accused's footwear matching the crime scene and Renukaswamy's blood on their attire. "The day we come to know that the accused is provided a five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the jail superintendent," observed the bench.

SC's earlier order SC had questioned High Court's decision to grant bail While hearing the state government's plea against the bail order in July, the SC had raised questions about the Karnataka High Court's decision, too. The judges asked if the High Court really considered all aspects of such a serious case before granting bail. The bench noted that it was "not at all convinced" by how the HC had carried out the bail order.

Case details Here's what the case is all about Thoogudeepa and co-actor Pavithra Gowda, among others, are accused of kidnapping and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy. The victim was allegedly a fan who sent obscene messages to Gowda. Police claim he was held in a shed in Bengaluru for days in June 2024, tortured with belts, sticks, and electric shocks, before his body was dumped into a drain. He was found on June 9, 2024.