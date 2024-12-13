Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Renukaswamy murder case, Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and five others have been granted bail. The case involves the murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda.

Darshan Thoogudeepa granted bail in murder case

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, 5 others granted bail

By Tanvi Gupta 04:28 pm Dec 13, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case on Friday. The decision was reportedly taken by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty who also granted bail to five other suspects in the case. Earlier, Darshan was granted interim bail for six weeks on October 30 as he needed spine surgery.

Case background

The murder case: What happened?

The case revolves around the murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, whose body was found near a drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. Police sources said Renukaswamy had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda (a co-accused in the case), which resulted in his murder. He was lured to a shed in RR Nagar by an accused Raghavendra on the pretext of meeting Darshan and was brutally assaulted leading to his death.

Bail terms

Bail conditions and release dates for the accused

The chargesheet named Darshan, Gowda, and 15 others as suspects in Renukaswamy's murder. The bail conditions restrict the accused from leaving the court's jurisdiction or intimidating witnesses. All suspects, except Darshan, are likely to be released from jail next week on December 16. Darshan was given interim bail on medical grounds earlier and was required to immediately admit himself to a hospital and keep the court updated about his health status.

Chargesheet revelations

Chargesheet details and allegations against Darshan

Previously, Darshan accused Renukaswamy of being vulgar and a "menace to orderly society." During a bail plea hearing in the Karnataka High Court, Darshan and his legal team made startling claims, alleging that Renukaswamy had sent nude photos to women. Renukaswamy's wife dismissed the allegations that her late husband sent inappropriate messages to anyone. She further stated, "Regardless of whether he is an actor or a star, I demand justice."