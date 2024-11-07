Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Bagheera' has made a splash in its first week, raking in ₹15.38cr in India alone. Despite a mid-week dip, the movie bounced back with a 20.16% occupancy rate in Kannada on Wednesday, showing the audience's continued interest.

Regional occupancy varied, with Mumbai leading at 33%, while Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Belagavi trailed behind. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bagheera' box office collection

'Bagheera' maintains pace; collects ₹15.38cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:16 pm Nov 07, 202412:16 pm

What's the story The Sandalwood film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, has reportedly grossed an estimated ₹15.38cr net in India in its first week of release. The film features Sri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Despite a huge drop in collections post the opening weekend, the movie continued to earn steadily throughout the week.

Collection trends

'Bagheera' witnessed fluctuating collections post-release

Bagheera opened with ₹3.05cr collection on Day 1, followed by a slight increase to ₹3.3cr on Day 2. The film's earnings peaked at ₹3.5cr on Day 3 before witnessing a significant drop to ₹1.1cr and ₹0.83cr on Day 4 and Day 5, respectively. Despite the drop, Bagheera earned around ₹0.55cr on its Day 7 across all languages, taking its first-week collection to ₹15.38cr net in India alone.

Occupancy rate

'Bagheera' recorded 20.16% occupancy in Kannada on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Bagheera recorded an overall 20.16% occupancy in Kannada. The film's occupancy rate fluctuated throughout the day, starting at 10.88% for morning shows and gradually increasing to 29.65% for night shows. The variation in occupancy rates indicates the audience's interest and engagement with the film at different times of the day.

Regional occupancy

'Bagheera' saw varied occupancy rates across different regions

In terms of regional occupancy, Bagheera saw different rates across regions. Bengaluru saw an overall 18.25% occupancy while Hubballi (Hubli) saw a higher 28% rate. Mangaluru (Mangalore) and Belagavi (Belgaum) saw lower occupancies of 16% and 12.33%, respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded the highest regional occupancy for Bagheera at 33%.