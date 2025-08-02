Truecaller is removing call recording for iPhone users: Here's why

Truecaller , the popular caller identification and spam-blocking app, has announced that it will be discontinuing its call-recording feature for iOS users. The change will come into effect from September 30, 2025. Users who have their recordings saved can either download them to their device, share them via email or messaging apps, or change their storage option to iCloud for continued access post-discontinuation of the feature.

Strategic shift Focus on core offerings Nakul Kabra, Truecaller's head of iOS, told TechCrunch that the decision to discontinue the call-recording feature was made in favor of focusing on their core offerings. These include Live Caller ID and automatic spam-blocking features. The company had launched call recording for iOS in June 2023 for paid subscribers and also brought it back for Android users at the same time.

Technical challenges Technical challenges on iOS The call recording feature worked seamlessly on Android but was complicated on iOS due to Apple's restrictions against third-party apps recording calls. Truecaller had to use a recording line that merges calls to record, which increased both costs and complexity. These technical challenges ultimately led to the decision of discontinuing the feature for iPhone users.

User assistance In-app notifications for users Truecaller has set up a support page to help users transition smoothly. The company has also started sending in-app notifications to its iPhone users, asking them to save their call recordings before the feature is discontinued. The notification reads, "We are discontinuing the Call Recording feature on Truecaller for iPhone," and advises those who use this feature regularly to download their recordings before a specific date.