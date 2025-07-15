iPhone 17 enters trial production in India ahead of September launch 

Foxconn , Apple 's major supplier, has started early-stage manufacturing tests for the upcoming iPhone 17 in India. The move comes ahead of the mass production phase, which is likely to begin next month. The company imported components for the new model from China in June, according to The Economic Times.

Component details Foxconn is currently testing its manufacturing capabilities for iPhone 17 The imported components for the iPhone 17 include its display assembly, cover glass, integrated rear camera modules, and mechanical housing. These parts accounted for about 10% of Foxconn's orders from China in June. The remaining 90% were for older models such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16. This distribution indicates that Foxconn is currently focusing on testing its manufacturing capabilities for the new model.

Production schedule Mass production expected to start next month The trial production of iPhone 17 is taking place this month, with mass production expected to start in August. This timeline aligns with Apple's plans to launch the new iPhone range in September. Reports suggest that the launch could take place during the week beginning September 8.