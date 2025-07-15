iPhone 17 enters trial production in India ahead of September launch
Foxconn, Apple's major supplier, has started early-stage manufacturing tests for the upcoming iPhone 17 in India. The move comes ahead of the mass production phase, which is likely to begin next month. The company imported components for the new model from China in June, according to The Economic Times.
Component details
Foxconn is currently testing its manufacturing capabilities for iPhone 17
The imported components for the iPhone 17 include its display assembly, cover glass, integrated rear camera modules, and mechanical housing. These parts accounted for about 10% of Foxconn's orders from China in June. The remaining 90% were for older models such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16. This distribution indicates that Foxconn is currently focusing on testing its manufacturing capabilities for the new model.
Production schedule
Mass production expected to start next month
The trial production of iPhone 17 is taking place this month, with mass production expected to start in August. This timeline aligns with Apple's plans to launch the new iPhone range in September. Reports suggest that the launch could take place during the week beginning September 8.
Expansion plans
Foxconn planning to open new factory in Tamil Nadu
In June 2025, Foxconn was looking to open a factory in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The facility will be dedicated to manufacturing iPhone enclosures or chassis. This comes after the company's $2.6 billion plant opening in Bengaluru, Karnataka state. This move could be seen as part of Apple's strategy to diversify its supply chain amid ongoing trade tensions between China and the US.