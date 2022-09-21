Lifestyle

Don't buy the latest iPhone, do these instead!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 21, 2022, 03:04 pm 3 min read

Here are fun five things you can do that will cost you as much as the latest iPhone.

Apple's latest contribution to the world of smartphones, iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in India at a whopping price of Rs. 1,39,900. While many are buying it, some are happily skipping it for other fun things they can do at such an exorbitant price. You can experience these five things with a smart lifestyle choice at the price of the latest iPhone.

International trip Go on a trip to the Maldives with your bae

There's nothing in the world quite like traveling with your partner to a scenic destination. And guess what? You can travel to the Maldives with them at the price of the latest iPhone! Round trip flights to Male from Delhi start approximately from Rs. 25,000 per head, while swanky and affordable hotels offer stays at Rs. 4,863 approx a day.

Fam-bam Take your family out for meals at fine dining restaurants

Instead of investing in technology, how about investing in some family time? You can take your family for meals at fine dining restaurants for several days on a budget of Rs 1,39,900. There are plenty of fine dining restaurants that you can consider for four-course meals and chef-tasting menus, and exotic gourmet dishes like quail legs and caviar.

Ride to work Buy an electric scooter

Electric scooters are in trend and for all the right reasons like their prices and utility. So if you're skipping on buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can use the same (or even a lesser) amount to buy an electric scooter. Consider Ola S1 (Rs. 99.9K - Rs. 1.40 lakhs) or Hero Electric Optima (Rs. 62K to Rs. 77K) for a sustainable lifestyle.

Soccer in Qatar Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live in Qatar

FIFA World Cup is one of the world's most-loved sports and watching it live is a dream come true for many. Round-trip airfare from Delhi to Doha in November (during FIFA World Cup 2022) is about Rs. 51,000 per head. Additionally, the opening game tickets, group match tickets, and round of 16 tickets start from Rs. 4,291, Rs. 858, and Rs. 1,502 respectively.

Information Visa fee and more FIFA 2022 ticket prices

A 30-day visa to Qatar is available at QAR 100, which is roughly about Rs. 2,200. If you're keen on catching up on the FIFA 2022 quarter finals, semi finals, and finals, you can grab tickets at Rs. 6,439, Rs. 10,729, and Rs. 16,094 respectively.

Housing Pay an annual rent in metropolitans like Delhi and Bangalore

Delhi and Bangalore are some of the most costly cities in India. Therefore, instead of paying a hefty amount of Rs. 1,39,000 on an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can easily rent a 1 BHK apartment worth Rs. 6,000 - Rs. 11,000 in both Bangalore and Delhi and pay its annual rent. And yes, these houses are situated in popular residential areas.