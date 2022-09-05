Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Bangkok where you must stay

5 unique hotels in Bangkok where you must stay

Written by Sneha Das Sep 05, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

These hotels in Bangkok are cool, unique and, unusual.

Attracting millions of tourists throughout the year, Bangkok in Thailand is popularly known for its stunning landscape, serene temples, world-class hospitality, delicious food, and ancient landmarks. Bangkok is also called the "City of Angels" as it's believed that the immortal divinity dwells here. Additionally, the city is bestowed with enormous royal palaces. Here are five unique hotels to visit when in Bangkok.

Egyptian-themed hotel Luxor Hotel

Located 30 minutes away from Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport, this four-star hotel is themed around ancient Egypt. The property features different hieroglyphics, statues, carvings, and sphinxes to give out the vibe of the arid deserts and ancient civilizations. The staff here is also dressed as mighty pharaohs and queens to complement the concept. The hotel also has a themed restaurant and a fitness center.

Conveniently located Maduzi Hotel Bangkok

This elegant four-star hotel offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city. Situated in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, the property's design has been influenced by Thai, European and Middle-Eastern cultures. The boutique hotel has 40 spacious rooms with Japanese sliding doors, Swedish furniture, and swanky glass-walled bathrooms. The property also features a sociable terrace, a fine-dining restaurant, and a gym.

Musical plays Playhaus Thonglor Hotel

This beautiful hotel is one of the most popular choices among tourists for its unique theme and theatrical imagery. Each level of the property features a theme inspired by one of the four famous musical plays. The four plays include Mary Poppins, the Thai Four Reigns, Romeo and Juliet, and Aladdin. The hotel also has an on-site bar called "BackStage".

Historic building Shanghai Mansion

Located in Bangkok's historic Chinatown, this boutique hotel is set in a historic building that was once home to the Chinese Opera in Bangkok. The four-star hotel gives out the vibe of 1930s Shanghai and the interiors reflect an old-world movie set. The bedrooms have been designed with 20th-century style furnishings. The property features carved dragons, a ballroom, a library, and a Chinese restaurant.

Art-themed hotel Beat Hotel Bangkok

The Beat Hotel in Bangkok is one of the best art-themed hotels you can book during your trip. The property is designed using a unique 3D decor of various artistic themes. The three-star hotel features 54 rooms and each one of them has been designed by local artists with expertise in graphic design and illustration. The hotel also has its own art gallery.