5 budget-friendly accommodation options in Johannesburg for solo travelers

Written by Sneha Das Aug 03, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

A perfect safari stopover, Johannesburg is one of the most powerful commercial centers located on the African continent. The place was founded in 1886 following the discovery of gold. Well-known as South Africa's Golden City, Johannesburg houses some amazing museums and has an active outdoor culture. If you're planning a trip there anytime soon, check out these budget-friendly accommodations within Rs. 2,000 per night!

Spacious rooms Aluve Guest House

Located in the beautiful suburb of Kensington in Johannesburg, this quiet and peaceful guest house is located close to the shopping center. The OR Tambo International Airport is 15km away, and Johannesburg Stadium is 2.7km away from the property. You can use a large kitchen and enjoy lazying around in the spacious rooms watching your favorite show while thanking their high-speed Wi-Fi.

Convenient location Royal Crown Guesthouse

Located in the city center, the Royal Crown Guesthouse is the most popular option among tourists for its affordable price and convenient location. The property is 1.7km from Johannesburg Stadium and 10km from Gold Reef City Casino. The hotel offers accommodation with free private parking facilities as well as barbecue facilities. All the rooms have wardrobes and free Wi-Fi services.

Scenic lodge Westmoreland Lodge

This beautiful and scenic lodge comprises two main houses, three stand-alone unique cottages, and a lovely garden. The property is 18km away from OR Tambo International Airport and six kilometers from Johannesburg Stadium. With 15 rooms in total and an open-plan kitchen in the main house, the property also has a swimming pool. The lodge is pet-friendly, great news for those traveling with floofs!

Hot tub Rosegarden Guest House

Situated just four kilometers from the Johannesburg Stadium and 11km from the Gold Reef City & Casino, Rosegarden Guest House features rooms with a hot tub, a fully-equipped kitchen, and free Wi-Fi. Guests can relax in the shared lounge area and in the garden. While OR Tambo International Airport is 19km away, the L Ron Hubbard House and Arts on Main are nearby.

Eco-awareness and sustainability Rosebank Lodge Guest House by Claire's

Set in a beautiful garden with vibrant flora, this warm guest house is centrally located with the Zoo Lake Park just two kilometers away and Johannesburg Zoo 2.9km away. The rooms feature chic decor and have been designed keeping eco-awareness and sustainability in mind. The rooms have sun-heated solar water and LED lighting. A full English breakfast is complimentary here every morning.