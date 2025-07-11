Crystal Palace relegated to Europa Conference League: Here's why
What's the story
Crystal Palace have been relegated from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League, following a ruling by UEFA. The decision comes after John Textor, who owned shares in both Crystal Palace and French club Lyon, sold his stake in Crystal Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. However, the sale was completed after UEFA's March 1 deadline for resolving potential conflicts of interest. Here's more.
Reinstatement
Lyon's appeal against their relegation was upheld
On July 9, Lyon's appeal against their relegation was upheld, reinstating them to Ligue 1. This meant they could take up their Europa League spot, leaving Crystal Palace's qualification in doubt. UEFA confirmed on Friday that Crystal Palace would be demoted to the Conference League. The club intends to appeal this decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Replacement
What UEFA regulation 4.10 states
UEFA regulation 4.10 states that Crystal Palace's place in the Europa League should be taken by the next-best-placed club in the Premier League, which would be Nottingham Forest. However, Sky Sports News understands Forest's place has not yet been confirmed as UEFA's Club Financial Control Body is waiting for the outcome of Crystal Palace's CAS appeal.
Reaction
Crystal Palace plans to challenge UEFA's decision at CAS
Crystal Palace are disappointed with UEFA's decision, arguing they earned their Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup. Sky Sports News reported that the club is angry about the ruling. Despite this setback, Crystal Palace plans to challenge UEFA's decision at CAS, hoping for a favorable outcome before the Europa League draw in August.
Fate
Crystal Palace were supposed to learn their fate last month
On June 26, it was reported that UEFA executives were supposed to meet on Friday, June 27, to determine whether Crystal Palace can participate in next season's Europa League. Before that, it was announced that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson had signed a "legally binding contract" to buy John Textor's 43% stake in Crystal Palace. The deal was believed to be worth close to £190 million. However, Palace's place in Europe was still under threat due to Textor's involvement with the club and his stake in French club Lyon.