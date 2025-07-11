Crystal Palace relegated to Europa Conference League: Here's why

Crystal Palace have been relegated from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League, following a ruling by UEFA. The decision comes after John Textor, who owned shares in both Crystal Palace and French club Lyon, sold his stake in Crystal Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. However, the sale was completed after UEFA's March 1 deadline for resolving potential conflicts of interest. Here's more.

Reinstatement Lyon's appeal against their relegation was upheld On July 9, Lyon's appeal against their relegation was upheld, reinstating them to Ligue 1. This meant they could take up their Europa League spot, leaving Crystal Palace's qualification in doubt. UEFA confirmed on Friday that Crystal Palace would be demoted to the Conference League. The club intends to appeal this decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Replacement What UEFA regulation 4.10 states UEFA regulation 4.10 states that Crystal Palace's place in the Europa League should be taken by the next-best-placed club in the Premier League, which would be Nottingham Forest. However, Sky Sports News understands Forest's place has not yet been confirmed as UEFA's Club Financial Control Body is waiting for the outcome of Crystal Palace's CAS appeal.

Reaction Crystal Palace plans to challenge UEFA's decision at CAS Crystal Palace are disappointed with UEFA's decision, arguing they earned their Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup. Sky Sports News reported that the club is angry about the ruling. Despite this setback, Crystal Palace plans to challenge UEFA's decision at CAS, hoping for a favorable outcome before the Europa League draw in August.