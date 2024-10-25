Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United's struggle in the Europa League continues as they played out their third consecutive draw, this time against Fenerbahce.

Despite an early lead from Eriksen, United's defense faltered, allowing Fenerbahce to equalize in the second half.

Manchester United were held 1-1 by Fenerbahce (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United play out 3rd successive draw in Europa League

By Rajdeep Saha 02:30 am Oct 25, 202402:30 am

What's the story Manchester United were held 1-1 by Fenerbahce in matchweek 3 of the Europa League 2024-25 season. A well-worked goal saw United go ahead in the 15th minute through Christian Eriksen. Youssef En-Nesyri scored early in the 2nd half to make it 1-1. Both sides failed to find the winner thereafter. United remain winless in the Europa League this season. Here's more.

1st half

Fenerbahce the better side in the first half

Fenerbahce were the better side in the first half and could have taken a lead into half-time if not for Manuel Ugarte's goal-saving tackle and Andre Onana's world class double save. Eriksen handed United the ideal start after Ugarte won a midfield battle and Alejandro Garnacho sparked into life. Joshua Zirkzee spotted Eriksen coming in and the Dane found the top corner.

Information

Match stats from the first half

Fenerbahce had 7 attempts with four shots on target. Erik ten Hag's men had one shot on target from two attempts. Fenerbahce had 21 touches in the opposition box to United's 11. Fenerbahce also had 61% possession.

2nd half

Fenerbahce rewarded with a goal in the 2nd half

Fenerbahce made United pay early on in the 2nd half and it was well deserved. Diogo Dalot was sleeping and he failed to stop Allan Saint-Maximin from providing a cross. United's central defenders were also an issue as En-Nesyri headed home. Man United grew into the game thereafter and made Fenerbahce's goalkeeper busy with several shots. However, they lacked the cutting edge.

Information

Manchester United remain winless in the Europa League this season

Manchester United played out a third successive draw in the 2024-25 Europa League season. In all three games, United led before throwing it away. United are placed 21st in the revamped 36-team Europa League table (3 points).

Information

Here are the match stats

Fenerbahce had 10 attempts with five shots on target. Erik ten Hag's men had five shots on target from 12 attempts. Fenerbahce had 27 touches in the opposition box to United's 21. Fenerbahce also had 52% possession.

Records

United are winless in six successive European games

As per Opta, Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 8 home games in the Europa League (W4 D4). United have won only one of their last 11 matches in European competitions (D5 L5). United are without a win in Europe in their last six games now (D4 L2).

Information

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was sent off

Former United manager Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands after being handed a straight red card for arguing over a penalty appeal that was waved away.

Information

United risk missing out on top-8 berth

Pressure is mounting for United to qualify as one of the top eight teams in this season's UEL. Notably, the top 8 teams will directly reach the round of 16. United need to finish within top 24 to be involved in playoffs for R16 qualification.

Eriksen

Eriksen scores his 4th goal of the season

Eriksen continued his fine form this season. He clocked his 4th goal of the campaign in all competitions from 10 games. Playing his 82nd match for the club, Eriksen owns 7 goals (17 assists). Eriksen has two goals and two assists from three Europa League games this season. He has been involved in goals across all three United games in Europe this season.