Tottenham overcame Stoke City 3-1 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. The win helped Jose Mourinho's side reach the semis, where they will face second-tier Brentford. Notably, Spurs moved to within two wins of a first major trophy since 2008. They will hope to make it count under Mourinho, who has won four career League Cups. Here are the key numbers.

Proceedings How did the match pan out?

Gareth Bale netted his third goal since returning on loan from Real Madrid to give Spurs the lead. The visitors were dominant and should have scored more before half-time. However, Stoke's keeper twice denied Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Stoke equalized with their first shot on target with a controlled finish from Jordan Thompson. Ben Davies and Kane then sealed the deal for Tottenham.

Mourinho Spurs have a reason to believe under Mourinho

As per Opta, Jose Mourinho has reached the semi-finals of the League for the fifth time. Mourinho has gone on to win it on each of the previous four occasions his sides have got to this stage. He won the trophy with Chelsea in 2004-05, 2006-07 and 2014-15, before winning with Manchester United in 2016-17.

Stats Stokes script an unwanted record against Tottenham

Tottenham have reached the semi-finals for the second time in the last three seasons, eventually being knocked out by Chelsea in 2018-19. Meanwhile, as per Opta, Stoke City have now lost each of their last six matches against Spurs in all competitions. This is their worst ongoing losing run against any side.

Kane Brilliant Harry Kane shines for Spurs

As per Opta, Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in 11 games against Stoke in all competitions, making the Potters the fifth team he's reached double figures against in his club career. His best tally is against Leicester City (16 goals). Kane has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season. Overall, he has raced to 204 goals for Tottenham.

Information Can Spurs go on to win the trophy?