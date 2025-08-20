Meet 'Gemini for Home,' Google's new assistant for smart-home ecosystem

Google has announced a major upgrade for its smart home ecosystem, the "Gemini for Home." The new voice assistant will be powered by Google's Gemini AI and will eventually replace the existing Google Assistant on Nest smart speakers and displays. The update is expected to provide hands-free control of various tasks like managing smart lights, playing music, setting timers, and answering questions.

Significant change A major upgrade for Google Home Gemini for Home is set to be a major upgrade for Google Home, possibly the biggest since the launch of its first smart display over six years ago. Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer of Google Home and Nest, said in a blog post that using Gemini for Home will "feel fundamentally new." He added that the new voice assistant leverages Google's AI models' "advanced reasoning, inference, and search capabilities" with adaptations for more natural interactions.

Enhanced capabilities Gemini for Home can respond to complex requests Gemini for Home is designed to better understand context, nuance, and intention. It can accurately respond to complex requests such as "turn off the lights everywhere except my bedroom," or "set a timer for perfectly blanched broccoli." The new assistant will also simplify tasks like creating lists, calendar entries, and reminders. Another major upgrade is Gemini Live integration into Gemini for Home, allowing more conversational interactions without repeatedly saying "Hey Google."

Competitive edge Response to Amazon's Alexa Plus The launch of Gemini for Home comes as a response to Amazon's generative-AI-powered Alexa Plus assistant, which is already in millions of households. While Google has made some incremental upgrades with Gemini for Home, this new voice assistant marks a major leap forward. However, it remains to be seen if Google will follow Amazon's subscription model with its Nest Aware or Google One plans for the paid tier of Gemini for Home.