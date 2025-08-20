Google brings AI health coach for Fitbit, Pixel watch users

Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) -powered personal health coach at its Made by Google event. The innovative feature, built with Gemini technology, will be integrated into Fitbit devices. This all-in-one solution serves as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor. The preview of this advanced health coach will be available to Fitbit Premium users starting in October through an updated app on the latest Fitbit trackers and smartwatches, as well as Pixel Watches.

Personalized approach AI coach adapts to user preferences The new personal health coach adapts to user preferences and takes into account real-time metrics from their Fitbit or Pixel Watch. It can also pull data from a smart weight scale or glucose monitor for a more comprehensive understanding of the user's health. The AI coach creates custom routines after discussing goals, preferences, and available equipment with users. It then generates a personalized fitness plan complete with workout suggestions and targets tailored to individual needs.

Adaptive training It modifies workout plans in real-time As users perform their workouts, the AI coach modifies workout plans based on real-time data and insights to help them achieve their goals. For instance, if a user wakes up with a low readiness score due to lack of sleep, the coach will suggest changes to their weekly plan for recovery. Users can also interact with the AI coach to adjust plans and get advice in case life events interfere with their routines.

Sleep enhancement AI coach also analyzes sleep patterns The AI coach also analyzes user sleep patterns and offers tips to improve sleep quality over time. Google says that advanced algorithms will help the AI coach better understand a user's sleep duration and stages. It will also help users figure out their optimal sleep needs for peak performance by creating a personalized schedule that adapts to daily activity levels.