Google launches Pixel Journal app, takes on Apple's Journal

The Pixel Journal app comes with a range of unique features. It can suggest writing prompts based on your memories, past entries, or goals. You can also add photos, locations, and activities to a journal entry along with logging your mood. The app learns from your writing habits and provides insights such as when you usually write entries and the longest entry by word count in a month or week.

User protection

It can be locked for privacy

Along with its unique journaling features, the Pixel Journal app also comes with privacy and security features. You can lock your journal app to prevent unauthorized access to your entries. This way, Google ensures that users' personal thoughts and memories are well-protected from prying eyes. Currently, the app is only available for Pixel 10 series devices, but it may be made available for older models in the future.