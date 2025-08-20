Google introduces Qi2 Pixelsnap accessories with Pixel 10 series

Google has launched a new line of Qi2 accessories, featuring its Pixelsnap magnetic attachment system. The new addition comes with the launch of the Pixel 10 series, which now supports the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This makes it easier to attach wireless chargers securely, thanks to a ring of magnets embedded in the device.

New accessory Pixelsnap charger Google's new Pixelsnap charger is a wireless charging puck that resembles Apple's MagSafe charger. It works with other Qi2-certified devices and can deliver wireless charging speeds of up to 25W when used with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The device also comes with an optional stand accessory that can hold the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in its unfolded state while allowing easy detachment of the charging puck.

Added functionality Pixelsnap Ring Stand Along with the Pixelsnap charger, Google has also launched the Pixelsnap Ring Stand. This accessory offers a similar experience to PopSockets' magnetic grip accessories and lets you prop up your device using its fold-out metal ring. The stand comes with a soft microfiber lining between it and your phone, allowing rotation for changing orientation without having to remove it completely.

Case collection Qi2-compatible cases Google has also launched a range of Pixelsnap cases for the new magnetic functionality of the Pixel 10 Series. The cases come in different color options, including Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with an additional Porcelain option for the 10 Pro XL. The standard Pixel 10 and its Pro variant get Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass versions.