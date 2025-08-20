Google Photos can now edit your pictures if you ask

Google has introduced a new "edit by asking" feature in its Google Photos app, allowing users to edit their pictures by simply asking. The feature will first be available on Pixel 10 devices in the US. Users can request specific edits using voice or text commands, making photo editing more accessible than ever.

Feature details Gemini powers the new feature The new editing feature in Google Photos uses Gemini technology to enable natural language requests for photo edits. For example, you can say "remove the cars in the background" or "restore this old photo," and Google Photos will take care of it. The update is especially useful for those who aren't tech-savvy or don't have a deep understanding of editing tools.

Editing options From lighting adjustments to background changes The "edit by asking" feature can handle a range of tasks, from basic lighting adjustments to more complex edits like changing backgrounds or adding elements to photos. Google even suggests fun ideas like adding sunglasses and a party hat to the subject in the photo. If you're unsure what changes you want, you can start with a general request like "make it better," and Google Photos will automatically make improvements.