Google Photos can now edit your pictures if you ask
What's the story
Google has introduced a new "edit by asking" feature in its Google Photos app, allowing users to edit their pictures by simply asking. The feature will first be available on Pixel 10 devices in the US. Users can request specific edits using voice or text commands, making photo editing more accessible than ever.
Feature details
Gemini powers the new feature
The new editing feature in Google Photos uses Gemini technology to enable natural language requests for photo edits. For example, you can say "remove the cars in the background" or "restore this old photo," and Google Photos will take care of it. The update is especially useful for those who aren't tech-savvy or don't have a deep understanding of editing tools.
Editing options
From lighting adjustments to background changes
The "edit by asking" feature can handle a range of tasks, from basic lighting adjustments to more complex edits like changing backgrounds or adding elements to photos. Google even suggests fun ideas like adding sunglasses and a party hat to the subject in the photo. If you're unsure what changes you want, you can start with a general request like "make it better," and Google Photos will automatically make improvements.
Credential support
Support for C2PA content credentials
Along with the new editing feature, Google is also adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. The standard aims to improve transparency about how images are created and whether they involve AI. On Pixel devices, C2PA works with the Camera app and any photos taken with it, even without AI. Google has confirmed that the support for C2PA will first be available on Pixel 10 devices and then gradually roll out to iOS and other Android devices.