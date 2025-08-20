Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a go official in India

Google has expanded its product lineup in India with the launch of the Pixel Watch 4. The new smartwatch comes in two sizes and retains the design of its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3, with some refinements. The tech giant is also bringing a more affordable option for audio lovers with the new Pixel Buds 2a.

Smartwatch specs The smartwatch comes in 2 sizes The Pixel Watch 4 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Google says the display is now 50% brighter, with a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The bezels are also thinner by 16%, giving an impression of a larger display. The smartwatch supports over 40 workout modes and features like Loss of Pulse detection for health monitoring.

Capabilities AI features and battery life improvements The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by Google's Gemini family of large language models (LLMs), bringing a host of artificial intelligence (AI) features to the device. The 45mm variant promises up to 45 hours of battery life, while the 41mm variant offers up to 30 hours, with faster charging capabilities as well. The smartwatch supports dual-band GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity options for seamless connectivity, with LTE available in other markets.

Pricing Pricing and color options In India, the Pixel Watch 4 starts at ₹39,900 for the 41mm (Wi-Fi) variant. The larger 45mm model is priced at ₹43,900. The smartwatch comes in a range of color options, including Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian for the smaller variant and Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian for the larger one.