Google Pixel 10 series launched in India: Check prices, features

Google has officially launched its latest Pixel 10 series in India. The new lineup includes four devices: the standard Pixel 10, the high-end Pixel 10 Pro, the larger variant, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All models come with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Google's Gemini technology and an upgraded Tensor G5 chipset for improved performance.

Tech specs Design, display, and build quality The Pixel 10 series is a mix of compact and large devices, with the standard model and Pro variant sporting 6.3-inch displays. The 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch screen, whereas the Pro Fold variant has an impressive 8-inch inner and 6.4-inch outer panel. All models come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 layer on the screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an IP68 rating against dust and water.

AI capabilities AI features and Tensor G5 chipset The Pixel 10 series has unique AI features like Magic Cue, Live Translate in calls, and Camera Coach. All models are powered by the new Tensor G5 (4nm) chipset, which is said to be a major upgrade over its predecessor. Google claims that the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) of this new chip is 60% faster, while CPU cores are 34% faster than before. The devices run Android 16 OS, with support for up to seven major upgrades.

Design details Camera system of Pixel 10 series The Pixel 10 offers a 48MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP (OIS) telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL come with a 50MP (OIS) main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and another 48MP (OIS) telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48MP (OIS) main, 10.5MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. It also has 10MP selfie cameras on the outer and inner screens. All phones support up to 5x optical zoom with their telephoto lens.