Smriti Mandhana owns second-most WODI runs in Asia: Stats

India recently announced their squad for the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup , starting September 30. India, who are the co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka, will be led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana , who has been the nucleus of India's batting order, is the vice-captain. She has been among the most prolific run-scorers in Asian conditons. Have a look at her record.

Numbers Over 2,500 WODI runs in Asia Mandhana, since making her WODI debut in 2013, has been India's mainstay opener across formats. In 61 WODIs in Asian conditions, the star opener has racked up 2,570 runs at an average of 45.08. The tally includes 5 tons and 19 half-centuries. Only two other players have scored more than 2,500 WODI runs in Asia - Mithali Raj (3,696) and Chamari Athapaththu (2,542).

Information Joint second-most tons Mandhana has the joint second-most hundreds (5) in Asia WODIs, with Mithali. The duo is only behind Athapaththu, who owns six tons. Mandhana is one of only two players with over 20 50-plus such scores (24), the other being Mithali (31).

Information Breakdown of her runs The majority Mandhana's WODI runs in Asia have come in India. She owns 1,958 runs at 43.51 with four tons in home conditions. Notably, the Indian opener averages a stunning 56.22 from 11 WODIs in Sri Lanka (506 runs).