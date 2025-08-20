Smriti Mandhana owns second-most WODI runs in Asia: Stats
What's the story
India recently announced their squad for the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, starting September 30. India, who are the co-hosts alongside Sri Lanka, will be led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana, who has been the nucleus of India's batting order, is the vice-captain. She has been among the most prolific run-scorers in Asian conditons. Have a look at her record.
Numbers
Over 2,500 WODI runs in Asia
Mandhana, since making her WODI debut in 2013, has been India's mainstay opener across formats. In 61 WODIs in Asian conditions, the star opener has racked up 2,570 runs at an average of 45.08. The tally includes 5 tons and 19 half-centuries. Only two other players have scored more than 2,500 WODI runs in Asia - Mithali Raj (3,696) and Chamari Athapaththu (2,542).
Information
Joint second-most tons
Mandhana has the joint second-most hundreds (5) in Asia WODIs, with Mithali. The duo is only behind Athapaththu, who owns six tons. Mandhana is one of only two players with over 20 50-plus such scores (24), the other being Mithali (31).
Information
Breakdown of her runs
The majority Mandhana's WODI runs in Asia have come in India. She owns 1,958 runs at 43.51 with four tons in home conditions. Notably, the Indian opener averages a stunning 56.22 from 11 WODIs in Sri Lanka (506 runs).
Career
India's second-highest run-scorer in WODIs
In July, Mandhana became only the second Indian woman with 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. She joined Mithali, who is the highest run-scorer in the format. The latter retired with 7,805 runs at 50.68. As of now, Mandhana has racked up 4,588 runs from 105 WODIs. She averages 46.34 in the format, with 11 tons and 31 half-centuries to her name.