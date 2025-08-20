Asia Cup 2025: What can be India's Playing XI?

India recently announced their 15-man squad for the 2025 T20 Asia Cup set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side that saw the return of Shubman Gill as their vice-captain. While star batter Shreyas Iyer missed out, the squad includes Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload management has made headlines. Here's how India's Playing XI can shape up.

Team composition A look at India's squad India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Adjustments Gill's return likely to push Samson out The return of Gill could push opener Sanju Samson out of the Playing XI. Being the vice-captain, Gill will be a certain starter. Tilak Varma is likely to retain his No. 3 spot, given his impressive T20I record. Although Samson has also fared well at the top with Abhishek Sharma, Tilak, being a left-handed batter, is likely to be preferred. Both Abhishek and Tilak also provide part-time spin options with their bowling.

Player roles SKY, Dube, Pandya in middle order Suryakumar Yadav's No. 3 spot was given to Tilak last year, a move that paid off for India. Therefore, the Indian captain is expected to come in at No. 4. All-rounder Shivam Dube, who was part of India's successful T20 World Cup campaign last year, will be one of India's pinch-hitters. However, there could be a toss-up between Dube and the highly-rated Rinku Singh.

Team strategy Jitesh to replace Samson As mentioned, Samson could sit out owing to Gill's inclusion. Jitesh Sharma, being a potent finisher, will likely be India's first-choice wicket-keeper. He had a successful IPL 2025 season with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. India's batting line-up goes deep in the presence of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. The duo will offer the much-needed cushion to batters by floating up and down in the batting order as required.

Bowling strategy Bumrah, Arshdeep likely to start Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to share the new ball for India. Although Bumrah's workload has been the bone of contention, he is likely to play the majority of matches. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will be India's specialist spinners. Both of them provide plenty of variations. However, India's bowling attack may vary according to the UAE conditions.