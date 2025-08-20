US Open: Coco Gauff to play mixed doubles exhibition match

American tennis star Coco Gauff is set to play the 2025 US Open exhibition match despite skipping the revamped mixed doubles event this week. The American tennis star would have been a top contender for the mixed title. However, her name was missing from the entry list as she cited being too busy and not wanting to expend "mental energy" on the two-day tournament.

Match details Gauff to partner with tennis legend Andre Agassi Despite skipping the mixed doubles tournament, Gauff has now opted to play the mixed doubles exhibition match at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. She will pair up with the legendary Andre Agassi for the event. Gauff is among several past and present tennis players participating in the 'Stars of the Open' event at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week, ahead of the main draw.

Match lineup Other matches in the exhibition event The opening match of the evening will see Gauff and Agassi take on Venus Williams and John McEnroe. Other matches include Joao Fonseca and Juan Martin del Potro versus Andy Roddick and Alex Michelsen, as well as Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina facing Flavia Panetta and Flavio Cobolli. Dana Mathewson and Jack Sock will meet Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Casey Ratzlaff in the last match.