US Open: Coco Gauff to play mixed doubles exhibition match
What's the story
American tennis star Coco Gauff is set to play the 2025 US Open exhibition match despite skipping the revamped mixed doubles event this week. The American tennis star would have been a top contender for the mixed title. However, her name was missing from the entry list as she cited being too busy and not wanting to expend "mental energy" on the two-day tournament.
Match details
Gauff to partner with tennis legend Andre Agassi
Despite skipping the mixed doubles tournament, Gauff has now opted to play the mixed doubles exhibition match at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. She will pair up with the legendary Andre Agassi for the event. Gauff is among several past and present tennis players participating in the 'Stars of the Open' event at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week, ahead of the main draw.
Match lineup
Other matches in the exhibition event
The opening match of the evening will see Gauff and Agassi take on Venus Williams and John McEnroe. Other matches include Joao Fonseca and Juan Martin del Potro versus Andy Roddick and Alex Michelsen, as well as Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina facing Flavia Panetta and Flavio Cobolli. Dana Mathewson and Jack Sock will meet Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Casey Ratzlaff in the last match.
Career highlights
Gauff explains her decision to skip mixed doubles
Gauff, who was earlier the top-ranked WTA doubles player, did not enter the US Open mixed doubles event this year. "For me, it was just because I know the free week of the US Open is already packed for me, for sponsor things," Gauff said while explaining her decision to skip this year's event. In 2024, Gauff won the 2024 French Open women's doubles title along with Katerina Siniakova. They defeated Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the final.