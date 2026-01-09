Usman Khawaja signs off from Test cricket: Decoding his stats

The Australian cricket team gave a fitting farewell to Usman Khawaja , who announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Test at the SCG. The team celebrated their Ashes trophy win without any champagne showers, honoring the veteran opener's contribution to the sport. Khawaja ended his career as the 15th highest run-getter for Australia. However, his final series didn't finish on a high note. We decode his stats.

Farewell address Dissecting Khawaja's Test stats Khawaja played 88 matches and scored 6,229 runs from 159 innings at 42.95. He hit 16 tons and 28 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 45 home matches (79 innings), Khawaja bagged 3,215 runs 45.92 with nine tons and 15 fifties. In 39 away matches (79 innings), he tallied 2,766 runs at 40.67, hammering 6 tons and 12 fifties. Lastly, he scored 248 runs from 4 neutral venue matches at 35.42 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Ashes How did Khawaja perform versus England? In 23 Ashes matches against England, Khawaja scored 1,554 runs at 37.90. He hit 4 tons and 7 fifties. In 2025-26 Ashes, he ended up with 176 runs at 25.14 from 4 matches. He hit a solitary fifty. His scores read 2, 82, 40, 29, 0, 17 and 6.