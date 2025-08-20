Stuart Broad reveals plans to start coaching: Details here

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has expressed his desire to take up a coaching role in the sport. Broad, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taking among pacers in Test cricket, said he wants to stay connected with coaching. In a conversation with The Telegraph, Broad admitted that he has spoken with Rob Key, the England cricket team managing director, about working with young bowlers in the setup when their schedules align.

Coaching goals When will Broad start coaching? As of now, Broad hasn't set any specific targets or dates for his coaching journey. "I haven't set any sort of targets or dates of coaching or what's to come, but probably next year I'd start looking at dipping my toe into it a little bit more," added Broad. Notably, the former England pacer recently worked as a consultant to South Africa for their 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.

Talent development Thoughts on fast-tracking young bowlers' development Broad is keen on playing a role in fast-tracking the development of young bowlers in England. He said, "The U19s or even U17s - you really know what you're developing, and you've got your base of technique, but the growth you can make between 15 and 20 is huge." He also expressed his excitement about finding future stars like Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson.

Strategic support Broad backs Rob Key's strategy Broad has thrown his weight behind Rob Key's strategy to involve legends like Andrew Flintoff and Graeme Swann, among others, to bolster England cricket. He said, "I'm completely on Rob Key's side. You want your best cricket brains still sharing information to the best players." The former pacer also hopes to become a "really good broadcaster," taking inspiration from Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri's captivating voice.