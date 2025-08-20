Adam Zampa reprimanded for using inappropriate language during SA ODI
What's the story
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been given a demerit point for violating the ICC Code of Conduct. The violation, which falls under Article 2.3 of the code, relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match." The incident occurred during the 1st ODI against South Africa, when Zampa was caught using inappropriate language after a misfield and overthrow off his bowling. Here are further details.
Disciplinary action
One demerit point added
As this was Zampa's first offense in a 24-month period, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. According to the ICC, the stump microphone caught Zampa's voice and broadcasted during the match. Zampa accepted the charge and sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which negated the need for an official hearing.
Information
Level 1 breach
As per the ICC, Level 1 breaches of this nature usually carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand or up to 50% of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
Match
SA beat Australia in 1st ODI
After going down in T20Is, South Africa beat Australia in the 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Proteas successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198. Mitchell Marsh slammed a brilliant 88 as Australia were down to 89/6. While spinner Keshav Maharaj took a match-winning five-wicket haul for SA, Travis Head earlier scalped four wickets. Meanwhile, Zampa took a wicket for 58 runs in 10 overs.