Vinod Kambli recovering; speech still affected: Brother Virendra

Former Team India cricketer Vinod Kambli's brother, Virendra, has given an update on the 53-year-old's health. Virendra revealed that while Kambli is recovering from a urinary infection and cramps at his Bandra home, his speech remains affected. The former stated that Kambli still has difficulty in speaking. "He is getting stable, but his treatment is on," said Virendra during an appearance on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

Public appeal 'He is a champion, and he will come back' Virendra expressed confidence in Kambli's resilience and said, "He is a champion, and he will come back. He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking." The former cricketer was hospitalized on December 21 last year, after sustaining a urinary infection and cramps. Despite some improvement over the past nine months, Kambli still has difficulty walking properly.

Ongoing struggles Details of Kambli's rehabilitation process Virendra revealed that Kambli underwent a 10-day rehabilitation program along with a full-body check-up, brain scans, and urine test. While the results were mostly normal, physiotherapy was recommended due to his inability to walk. Along with these health problems, Kambli is also facing a financial crisis. In January, his wife Andrea Hewitt had revealed her decision to withdraw divorce proceedings after seeing her husband's 'helpless state.'

Life Health struggles and post-retirement challenges Kambli's health problems started over a decade ago when he had a heart attack. He had been battling depression and alcohol-related issues ever since. His life after hanging his boots has been marred by financial troubles and health issues. Despite trying his hand at acting, television, and commentary post-retirement, he never really made it big in any of these.