Vinod Kambli recovering; speech still affected: Brother Virendra
What's the story
Former Team India cricketer Vinod Kambli's brother, Virendra, has given an update on the 53-year-old's health. Virendra revealed that while Kambli is recovering from a urinary infection and cramps at his Bandra home, his speech remains affected. The former stated that Kambli still has difficulty in speaking. "He is getting stable, but his treatment is on," said Virendra during an appearance on The Vickey Lalwani Show.
Public appeal
'He is a champion, and he will come back'
Virendra expressed confidence in Kambli's resilience and said, "He is a champion, and he will come back. He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking." The former cricketer was hospitalized on December 21 last year, after sustaining a urinary infection and cramps. Despite some improvement over the past nine months, Kambli still has difficulty walking properly.
Ongoing struggles
Details of Kambli's rehabilitation process
Virendra revealed that Kambli underwent a 10-day rehabilitation program along with a full-body check-up, brain scans, and urine test. While the results were mostly normal, physiotherapy was recommended due to his inability to walk. Along with these health problems, Kambli is also facing a financial crisis. In January, his wife Andrea Hewitt had revealed her decision to withdraw divorce proceedings after seeing her husband's 'helpless state.'
Life
Health struggles and post-retirement challenges
Kambli's health problems started over a decade ago when he had a heart attack. He had been battling depression and alcohol-related issues ever since. His life after hanging his boots has been marred by financial troubles and health issues. Despite trying his hand at acting, television, and commentary post-retirement, he never really made it big in any of these.
Career
A look at his international career
Kambli, who shone in the Indian domestic circuit alongside legend Sachin Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career. However, he was sidelined following the 2000 Champions Trophy. The left-hander debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991. In 104 ODIs, Kambli accumulated 2,477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). He played 17 Tests and scored 1,084 runs at 54.20 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).