By the numbers: Last man to defend US Open title 

The 2025 US Open will be underway on August 24, with several stars gearing up to brace the men's singles event. World number one, Jannik Sinner will enter the hard-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Notably, the US Open has had different champions every year since the 2009 edition. Who was the last man to defend his US Open men's singles title?

Context Why does this story matter? The US Open is the year's fourth and final Grand Slam event played in August. After toiling across courts and compeitions, players' endurance is tested at this hard-court major. The last US Open men's singles title defense (successful) came in 2008, when legend Roger Federer beat Andy Murray in a three-set final. Federer scripted history with his fifth successive US Open title.

Information A look at following US Open champions Champions since 2009: Juan Martin del Potro (2009), Rafael Nadal (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023), Andy Murray (2014), Marin Cilic (2014), Stan Wawrinka (2016), Dominic Thiem (2020), Daniil Medvedev (2021), Carlos Alcaraz (2022), and Jannik Sinner (2024).

Streak Five successive US Open titles Federer's streak of winning five consecutive US Open titles is deemed indispensable. It started in 2004 when the Swiss ace claimed his maiden honor, beating Lleyton Hewitt in the final. Federer defeated Andre Agassi (2005), Andy Roddick (2006), Djokovic (2007), and Murray (2008) in the following finals. He was the runner-up in 2009 as well, losing to del Potro.

Do you know? Federer owns this record Federer owns the joint-most consecutive titles at a Grand Slam (5 at US Open). Nadal won five successive French Open honors, while Bjorn Borg and Federer own five back-to-back Wimbledon titles.