South Africa claim 98-run win over Australia in 1st ODI

After going down in the T20I series, South Africa beat Australia in 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Proteas successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198. Mitchell Marsh slammed a brilliant 88 as Australia were down to 89/6. While spinner Keshav Maharaj took a match-winning five-wicket haul for SA, Travis Head earlier scalped four wickets. Here are the key stats.

SA innings South Africa rack up 296/8 SA saw a dominating 93-run opening stand between Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, with Australia electing to field. While Rickelton departed, Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke bolstered the Proteas with half-centuries. However, Head's middle-over spell brought SA down from 223/2 to 230/5. Wiaan Mulder slammed a handy 31* (26), powering the Proteas to 296/8 in 50 overs. Ben Dwarshuis also took two wickets.

Australia Australia falter despite Marsh's rescuing knock Australia also started well with a powerful 60-run opening stand between Marsh and Head. While Prenelan Subrayen broke the partnership, dismissing Head, Maharaj alone reduced the Aussies to 89/6. However, Marsh and Ben Dwarshuis evaded an early collapse and propelled Australia to 160. Nandre Burger came back to dismiss Ben Dwarshuis, while Marsh fell short of his ton. Australia eventually perished for 198.

Markram Third ODI fifty for Markram against Australia An 82-run knock from Markram laid the foundation for SA's substantial total. He consumed just 81 balls, scoring 9 boundaries. Markram raced to his third half-century against Australia in ODI cricket. The Proteas opener also owns a ton against Australia. Overall, Markram completed his 13th ODI half-century. In 78 ODIs, the right-handed batter owns 2,453 runs at 37.73. His tally also includes three tons.

Bavuma Successive fifties for Bavuma After Markram's dismissal, skipper Bavuma added a 92-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke. Although SA suffered a middle-order collapse, Bavuma took them past 260. He was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis for a 74-ball 65 (5 fours). Bavuma now has a half-century in his last four ODIs. In 49 ODIs, Bavuma owns 1,912 runs at 44.46. The tally includes 5 tons and 8 half-centuries.