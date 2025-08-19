Travis Head records his second ODI four-wicket haul: Stats

Star Australian opener Travis Head shone with the ball in the 1st ODI against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Head took four wickets as the Proteas racked up 296/8 in 50 overs, with Australia electing to field. Off-spinner Head, who is known for his fiery starts with the bat, triggered SA's middle-order collapse. However, Australia later lost by 98 runs.

SA innings Head triggers batting collapse SA saw a dominating 93-run opening stand between Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. While Rickelton departed, Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke bolstered the Proteas with half-centuries. Head's middle-over spell brought SA down from 223/2 to 230/5. He dismissed Dewald Brevis and Tristan Subbs in an over besides removing Rickelton and Keshav Maharaj. SA scored 296/8 as Head finished with 4/57 in 9 overs.

Information Phenomenal run against SA Head has been phenomenal with the ball against SA, taking nine wickets in 14 ODIs. His last three figures against the Proteas in ODIs read 4/57, 2/21, and 2/39. He has also dismissed batters like Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen.