Mitchell Marsh hammers his 20th ODI half-century: Key stats

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh played a captain's knock in the 1st ODI against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Although he slammed a rescuing 88, the Aussies lost by a big margin (98 runs) at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Chasing 297, an untimely collapse brought Australia down from 60/0 to 89/6. Skipper Marsh ended up being the lone warrior for the hosts.

Knock Australia falter despite Marsh's rescuing knock Australia's chase started well with a powerful 60-run opening stand between Marsh and Travis Head. While Prenelan Subrayen broke the partnership, dismissing Head, Keshav Maharaj alone reduced the Aussies to 89/6. However, Marsh and Ben Dwarshuis evaded an early collapse and propelled Australia to 160. Nandre Burger came back to dismiss Ben Dwarshuis, while Marsh fell short of his ton. Australia perished for 198.

Information Marsh slams 96-ball 88 Marsh scored a fine 88 off 96 balls (10 fours) before falling to Nandre Burger in the 37th over. He showed character on a tricky surface that aided spinners. With the required rate reaching nine, Marsh departed in an attempt to slog.