Keshav Maharaj sets records with ODI fifer against Australia

A record-setting five-wicket haul from spinner Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs in the 1st ODI. Maharaj took 5/33 as the Aussies were bowled out for 198 while chasing 296. Thanks to his effort, Australia were down from 60/0 to 89/6 in less than 10 overs. Maharaj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Spell Maharaj disarrays Australia Maharaj was introduced in the eighth over, after Prenelan Subrayen took his maiden ODI wicket in the form of Travis Head. Australia were reduced to 61/1 by then. Maharaj struck on his match's first delivery, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (1). Australia faced the wrath of Maharaj thereafter, who took four wickets in just 15 balls. He completed the fifer in only his fifth over.

Information Maharaj's best ODI figures Apart from Labuschagne, Maharaj dismissed Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie. The South African spinner returned 5/33 in 10 overs (1 maiden), now his best bowling figures in ODI cricket.

Records Maharaj attains these feats As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj became the fourth finger-spinner with an ODI fifer in Australia. He joined the likes of Ravi Shastri (1991), Saqlain Mushtaq (1996), and Jimmy Adams (1996). Overall, Maharaj is the fourth spinner with a fifer for South Africa in ODIs. He shares this record with Imran Tahir (3), Nicky Boje (1), and Tabraiz Shamsi (1).