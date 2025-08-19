Keshav Maharaj sets records with ODI fifer against Australia
What's the story
A record-setting five-wicket haul from spinner Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs in the 1st ODI. Maharaj took 5/33 as the Aussies were bowled out for 198 while chasing 296. Thanks to his effort, Australia were down from 60/0 to 89/6 in less than 10 overs. Maharaj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.
Spell
Maharaj disarrays Australia
Maharaj was introduced in the eighth over, after Prenelan Subrayen took his maiden ODI wicket in the form of Travis Head. Australia were reduced to 61/1 by then. Maharaj struck on his match's first delivery, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (1). Australia faced the wrath of Maharaj thereafter, who took four wickets in just 15 balls. He completed the fifer in only his fifth over.
Information
Maharaj's best ODI figures
Apart from Labuschagne, Maharaj dismissed Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie. The South African spinner returned 5/33 in 10 overs (1 maiden), now his best bowling figures in ODI cricket.
Records
Maharaj attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj became the fourth finger-spinner with an ODI fifer in Australia. He joined the likes of Ravi Shastri (1991), Saqlain Mushtaq (1996), and Jimmy Adams (1996). Overall, Maharaj is the fourth spinner with a fifer for South Africa in ODIs. He shares this record with Imran Tahir (3), Nicky Boje (1), and Tabraiz Shamsi (1).
ODI career
A look at his ODI career
Maharaj, who made his ODI debut in 2017, has been one of South Africa's mainstay specialist spinners. In 49 ODIs, he has accounted for 63 wickets at an average of 30.46. His economy rate and bowling strike rate read 4.57 and 39.9 respectively. Besides a lone fifer, the Proteas spinner also has 2 four-wicket hauls in the format.