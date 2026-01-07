Wrong-side driving now criminal offense in Delhi

In a first for the national capital, the Delhi Police have started registering criminal cases against motorists for wrong-side driving. This makes Delhi the first Union Territory in India to do so. So far, at least three FIRs have been filed under this new initiative. The police have clarified that these offenses are bailable and those arrested were granted bail after their arrest.

Enforcement criteria FIRs registered selectively based on violation risk A senior traffic police officer told the Hindustan Times that FIRs will be registered selectively, depending on the risk posed by the violation. "Special focus will be on wrong-side driving during peak morning and evening hours on major roads," the officer said. However, in less risky situations like a slow-moving two-wheeler on a narrow road, violators may only be fined without an FIR being registered.

Violation trends Traffic violations and enforcement statistics Traffic police data indicates an increase in enforcement action in 2025, with the number of challans rising to 1,44,490 from 1,04,720 in 2024. However, notices issued fell to 1,27,395 in 2025 from 1,78,448 the previous year. The first FIR under this new initiative was registered on January 3 at Delhi Cantt police station against a man for rash driving on a WagonR car.

Case overview Details of the 1st registered FIR The FIR was filed on the complaint of ASI Sunil Kumar and alleged high-speed driving in the wrong direction. The act disrupted traffic and posed a major accident risk. The FIR was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prescribes up to six months' imprisonment or a fine up to ₹1,000. Further checks revealed Aman didn't have a valid license and his vehicle was uninsured, leading to additional charges under Motor Vehicles Act.