'Non-Hindus can't dip': VHP leader demands restrictions at Haridwar ghats

A leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a ban on non-Hindus from Ganga ghats in Haridwar . The demand comes ahead of the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela, which is expected to draw six to seven crore devotees over its 45-day duration. The festival starts on January 14, 2027, with Makar Sankranti and ends with Maha Shivratri.

Security fears VHP leader cites security concerns, calls for 'Amrit Kshetra' declaration Ahead of the event, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi demanded the Kumbh Mela area and Har-ki-Pauri to be declared an "Amrit Kshetra." Prachi alleged that there have been "jihadi activities" in sacred spaces and such elements could threaten large religious gatherings. "I recently came to know that some women from Delhi had recently come to Haridwar and taken holy dips with malicious intent. Such activities should be stopped," she said.

Legal measures VHP leader demands law to bar 'jihadi elements' The VHP leader has also demanded a law to bar "jihadi elements" from entering the Kumbh area and restrictions on property purchases by non-Hindus in the holy city. Prachi drew parallels with restrictions on non-Muslims in Mecca and Medina, saying similar norms should apply to Haridwar for uninterrupted religious practices.