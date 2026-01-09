LOADING...
Tottenham skipper Cristian Romero handed additional one-match suspension: Here's why
By Rajdeep Saha
Jan 09, 2026
11:05 pm
What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Cristian Romero, has been handed an additional one-match suspension and fined £50,000 for his conduct during a recent match against Liverpool. The Argentine defender was sent off in the dying minutes of the game after kicking out at Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. He received his first yellow card for dissent in the 66th minute and a second one for the foul on Konate.

Further allegations

Romero's actions after dismissal led to additional charges

After his dismissal, Romero was charged with "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly." He also allegedly acted in a "confrontational and/or aggressive manner toward the referee." An independent regulatory commission has now imposed an additional one-match ban and the fine for these actions. An FA spokesperson said that written reasons for the latest sanctions will be published in due course.

Previous suspension

Romero has already served 1-match suspension

Romero had already served an automatic one-game ban after his dismissal. He missed Spurs's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on December 28. The defender was also suspended for a previous match against Fulham on November 29 due to yellow card accumulation. And now, he will serve his additional ban. As per BBC Sport, an FA spokesperson said the written reasons for the latest sanctions will be published in due course.