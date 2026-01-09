Tottenham skipper Cristian Romero handed additional one-match suspension: Here's why

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Cristian Romero, has been handed an additional one-match suspension

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Cristian Romero, has been handed an additional one-match suspension and fined £50,000 for his conduct during a recent match against Liverpool. The Argentine defender was sent off in the dying minutes of the game after kicking out at Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. He received his first yellow card for dissent in the 66th minute and a second one for the foul on Konate.