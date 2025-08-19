Women's World Cup 2025: India leave out Shafali Verma 

In a major developmet, star batter Shafali Verma has been left out of India's squad for the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup . The BCCI Women's Selection Committee announced the much-awaited squad on August 19. As expected, Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Notably, India Women will begin their home World Cup campaign in the opener.

Squad Have a look at the squad India's squad for Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), and Sneh Rana. Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

Australia series India's squad for Australia WODI series Before the big World Cup, India will host Australia in a three-match WODI series, starting September 14. The BCCI also announced India's squad for the same. Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), and Sneh Rana.

Snub Shafali Verma left out As mentioned, India Women have left out young opener Shafali Verma, one of their greatest pinch-hitters. Her inconsistent run on the England tour and India A tour to Australia led to her ouster. Chief selector Neetu David, talking about on Shafali, said, "Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, not like she's not. We've got our eyes on her."