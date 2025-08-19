Asia Cup 2025: Major talking points from India's squad

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Men's Selection Committee announced Team India's much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 squad on August 19. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the Men in Blue, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The duo will have the backing of senior players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Here are the major talking points from India's 15-member squad.

Squad India's squad for Asia Cup India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Stand-by players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Gill Gill back in scheme of things The biggest talking point from this selection is Gill's inclusion. Moreover, he has been named the vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel at the post. Speaking on the same in the press conference, skipper Suryakumar said, "Last time when he played post T20 World Cup, he was vice-captain. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities. We're happy to have him."

Snub No Shreyas Iyer! Shreyas Iyer, who was expected to return, has missed out. The middle-order batter had a phenomenal IPL 2025, where he slammed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07. He led Punjab Kings to the final. "Again no fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, will have to wait for his chance," Agarkar said on Iyer's spot.

Rinku Singh Rinku Singh in place of Washington Sundar India have once gone with the bravado of Rinku Singh, which led to all-rounder Washington Sundar's exclusion. Regarding the same, Agarkar clarified that India "needed an extra batter in Rinku." Agarkar added that India already have spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. "When we need four spinners, Sundar may always be in the mix," stated the Indian chief selector.

Workload What about Bumrah's workload? There have been concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's workload since the start of 2025 England tour. However, the premier pacer will bolster India's XI in UAE. "Clearly we want him available for all the big games. There are WCs, CT, big series like England, Australia - you want him available," said Agarkar. "We hope he's available more often than not."