Asia Cup: Shubman Gill named India's vice-captain; Jasprit Bumrah included 

Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma have been included in India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Men's Selection Committee announced the much-awaited squad on August 19. As announced earlier, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the squad after recovering from his sports hernia surgery. He will have the backing of senior players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Squad India's full squad In a major development, Gill has been named India's T20I vice-captain. Gill, who led India's Test side in England, has replaced Axar Patel as the deputy. India's squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Information Four stand-by players Besides naming a 15-member squad, India have also named four stand-by players. These are Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Takeaways Key takeaways from India's squad India have gone with pacer Harshit Rana in place of the experienced Mohammed Siraj, who toiled in England. Shreyas Iyer, who was expected to enter the scheme of things, has missed out. Agarkar, during the press conference said, "He will have to wait for his chance." Besides, there are two specialist wicket-keepers in the form of Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Bumrah Bumrah set to feature There have been concerns over Bumrah's workload management since the start of 2025 England tour. He featured in three of the five Tests, as the series was drawn (2-2). Notbaly, the premier pacer has not played white-ball cricket for India since last year's T20 World Cup. However, with the Asia Cup being played in T20I format, his workload will be trimmed.