Temba Bavuma slams half-century on ODI comeback: Key stats

South African skipper Temba Bavuma made his ODI comeback memorable with a defiant half-century. Bavuma played a captain's knock in the 1st ODI against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. Bavuma maximized the solid platform set by openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. The Proteas captain added a 92-run stand with Matthew Breetzke. Australia earlier elected to field.

Knock Bavuma holds his fort despite collapse Openers Rickelton and Markram asserted their dominance after having added a 92-run stand. Bavuma joined Markram, who fell short of his century. SA were down to 131/2 when Breetzke arrived. While Bavuma rotated the strike, the latter consistently found gaps. Although SA suffered a middle-order collapse, Bavuma took them past 260. He was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis for a 74-ball 65 (5 fours).

Stats Bavuma gets past 1,900 ODI runs Bavuma, who led South Africa to the 2025 ICC World Test Championship title, shone on his ODI comeback. In 49 ODIs, Bavuma has raced to 1,912 runs at an average of 44.46. The tally includes 5 tons and 8 half-centuries. Notably, Bavuma registered his third 50-plus score against Australia in ODIs. He owns a ton and 2 half-centuries.