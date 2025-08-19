Matthew Breetzke slams 50-plus score in third successive ODI

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke continues his staggering run in ODIs. He played a defiant knock in the 1st ODI against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. Breetzke capitalized on the platform set by openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram . The Proteas middle-order batter added a 92-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma. Australia earlier elected to field. Here are the key stats.

Knock Defiant half-century from Breetzke Openers Rickelton and Markram asserted their dominance after having added a 92-run stand. Bavuma joined Markram, who fell short of his century. SA were down to 131/2 when Breetzke arrived. The latter consistently found the gaps while Bavuma rotated the strike. The duo took SA past 220. In the 40th over, Adam Zampa dismissed Breetzke for a 56-ball 57 (7 fours and 1 six).

Information Breetzke joins these names As per Cricbuzz, Breetzke has become the fourth player with a 50-plus score in each of their first three ODI inngs. He has joined the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tom Cooper, and Max O'Dowd.