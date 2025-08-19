Matthew Breetzke slams 50-plus score in third successive ODI
What's the story
South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke continues his staggering run in ODIs. He played a defiant knock in the 1st ODI against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. Breetzke capitalized on the platform set by openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. The Proteas middle-order batter added a 92-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma. Australia earlier elected to field. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Defiant half-century from Breetzke
Openers Rickelton and Markram asserted their dominance after having added a 92-run stand. Bavuma joined Markram, who fell short of his century. SA were down to 131/2 when Breetzke arrived. The latter consistently found the gaps while Bavuma rotated the strike. The duo took SA past 220. In the 40th over, Adam Zampa dismissed Breetzke for a 56-ball 57 (7 fours and 1 six).
Information
Breetzke joins these names
As per Cricbuzz, Breetzke has become the fourth player with a 50-plus score in each of their first three ODI inngs. He has joined the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tom Cooper, and Max O'Dowd.
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As mentioned, Breetzke raced to his second half-century in ODI cricket. His other two ODI innings have also produced 50-plus scores (150 against New Zealand and 83 against Pakistan). In three ODIs, the Proteas batter has racked up 290 runs at an incredible average of 96.66. He has a brilliant strike rate of 100.69. Breetzke also completed 2,100 runs in List A cricket.