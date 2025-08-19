Babar and Rizwan have been demoted to Category B

PCB central contracts 2025/26: Babar, Rizwan demoted; no Category A

By Parth Dhall 12:47 pm Aug 19, 202512:47 pm

What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its central contracts for the 2025/26 season. The new list includes 30 players, an increase from last year's 27. However, there's a major change - no Category A this time around. This category was previously reserved for star players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The two have now been moved down to Category B after being dropped from Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup squad as well.