Aiden Markram slams his third ODI half-century against Australia: Stats
What's the story
South African batter Aiden Markram played a solid knock in the 1st ODI against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. The 30-year-old added a 92-run stand with Ryan Rickelton after the Aussies elected to field. He later took SA past 130 along with skipper Temba Bavuma. Notably, Markram was promoted as an opener from the middle order. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Markram smashes 81-ball 82
Australian could not produce any early breakthrough after they elected to field. Markram and Rickelton batted seamlessly in the first 15 overs, before the latter fell to Travis Head. Markram completed a brisk half-century in the 16th over. His attacking approach allowed Bavuma to settle down. Markram was finally dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis in the 24th over. He slammed an 81-ball 82 (9 fours).
Stats
Third ODI fifty against Australia
As mentioned, Markram raced to his third half-century against Australia in ODI cricket. No other side has conceded more than two fifties against Markram in the format. The Proteas opener also owns a ton against Australia. Overall, Markram completed his 13th ODI half-century. In 78 ODIs, the right-handed batter owns 2,453 runs at an average of 37.73. His tally also includes three tons.