Aiden Markram slams his third ODI half-century against Australia: Stats

Australian could not produce any early breakthrough after they elected to field. Markram and Rickelton batted seamlessly in the first 15 overs, before the latter fell to Travis Head . Markram completed a brisk half-century in the 16th over. His attacking approach allowed Bavuma to settle down. Markram was finally dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis in the 24th over. He slammed an 81-ball 82 (9 fours).

Stats

Third ODI fifty against Australia

As mentioned, Markram raced to his third half-century against Australia in ODI cricket. No other side has conceded more than two fifties against Markram in the format. The Proteas opener also owns a ton against Australia. Overall, Markram completed his 13th ODI half-century. In 78 ODIs, the right-handed batter owns 2,453 runs at an average of 37.73. His tally also includes three tons.