Rabada will stay in Australia for rehabilitation

Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Australia ODI series: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 09:56 am Aug 19, 202509:56 am

What's the story

In a blow for the South Africa cricket team, star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia owing to an ankle injury. The 30-year-old fast bowler was diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, after scans conducted on Monday confirmed the injury. The Proteas have announced that Rabada will undergo rehabilitation in Australia under the supervision of their medical staff.