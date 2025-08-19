LOADING...
Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Australia ODI series: Here's why
By Parth Dhall
Aug 19, 2025
09:56 am
What's the story

In a blow for the South Africa cricket team, star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia owing to an ankle injury. The 30-year-old fast bowler was diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, after scans conducted on Monday confirmed the injury. The Proteas have announced that Rabada will undergo rehabilitation in Australia under the supervision of their medical staff.

Impact

Prenelan Subrayen replaces Rabada in 1st ODI

Rabada's absence from the ODI series is a major blow, as he is South Africa's pace spearhead. At the toss for the series opener, Australia elected to field against South Africa. SA skipper Temba Bavuma announced that Prenelan Subrayen, the uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder, has replaced Rabada in the Playing XI. Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj are SA's specialist bowlers.

Information

South Africa's Playing XI for 1st ODI

South Africa's Playing XI for 1st ODI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.

Rabada

Rabada averages under 26 against Australia

Since playing his maiden ODI against Australia in 2016, Rabada has been at his lethal best. Facing the Aussies 16 times, the Proteas seamer has taken 30 wickets at an average of 25.50. His tally includes a four-wicket haul (4/54 in 2018). Rabada's bowling strike rate against Australia in the format reads 25.6, the best for SA (30-plus wickets).