Premier League 2025-26, Leeds United pip Everton 1-0: Key stats
What's the story
Leeds United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season. The decisive moment came when Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty in the 84th minute of the game. The penalty was awarded after James Tarkowski was deemed to have handled the ball inside his own box, a decision that sparked controversy among fans and players alike.
Controversial call
Penalty decision sparks controversy
The handball decision against Tarkowski was a major talking point in the match. Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the penalty after Anton Stach's shot hit Tarkowski while he was on the ground in the box. Despite his arms appearing to be by his side, VAR confirmed Kavanagh's decision. Nmecha, a summer signing for Leeds, stepped up to take the penalty and scored with his third touch in a Leeds shirt.
Game dynamics
Second-half surge from Everton
After halftime, Everton took control of the game, pushing further up the pitch. Charly Alcaraz forced a brilliant save from Lucas Perri in the 75th minute. The introduction of marquee summer signing Jack Grealish on his debut was a highlight for Everton but he failed to make a significant impact in his 25-minute appearance.
Match aftermath
Leeds return to Premier League with win
The win marked a perfect return for Leeds and manager Daniel Farke to England's top flight. However, Tarkowski and Moyes were seen arguing with referee Kavanagh after the final whistle, especially the manager looking furious over the handball decision. Despite the controversy over the penalty decision, Leeds celebrated their successful start to their Premier League campaign with Nmecha emerging as the hero of the day.
Information
Here are the match stats
Leeds had 21 attempts with three shots on target. Everton had one shot on target from 7 attempts. Leeds had 28 touches in the opposition box with the Toffees managing 14. Leeds owned 54% ball possession.
Opta stats
A look at the key records made
Leeds United have won two of their last 12 Premier League meetings against Everton (D4 L6). After a run of five winless matches, Leeds secured their first win over Everton. The Toffees were unbeaten in their last 5 Premier League away games against Leeds before this defeat. Everton have lost their opening game of a Premier League season for 4 successive seasons.