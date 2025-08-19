Premier League 2025-26, Leeds United pip Everton 1-0: Key stats 

Leeds United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season. The decisive moment came when Lukas Nmecha converted a penalty in the 84th minute of the game. The penalty was awarded after James Tarkowski was deemed to have handled the ball inside his own box, a decision that sparked controversy among fans and players alike.

Controversial call Penalty decision sparks controversy The handball decision against Tarkowski was a major talking point in the match. Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the penalty after Anton Stach's shot hit Tarkowski while he was on the ground in the box. Despite his arms appearing to be by his side, VAR confirmed Kavanagh's decision. Nmecha, a summer signing for Leeds, stepped up to take the penalty and scored with his third touch in a Leeds shirt.

Game dynamics Second-half surge from Everton After halftime, Everton took control of the game, pushing further up the pitch. Charly Alcaraz forced a brilliant save from Lucas Perri in the 75th minute. The introduction of marquee summer signing Jack Grealish on his debut was a highlight for Everton but he failed to make a significant impact in his 25-minute appearance.

Match aftermath Leeds return to Premier League with win The win marked a perfect return for Leeds and manager Daniel Farke to England's top flight. However, Tarkowski and Moyes were seen arguing with referee Kavanagh after the final whistle, especially the manager looking furious over the handball decision. Despite the controversy over the penalty decision, Leeds celebrated their successful start to their Premier League campaign with Nmecha emerging as the hero of the day.

Information Here are the match stats Leeds had 21 attempts with three shots on target. Everton had one shot on target from 7 attempts. Leeds had 28 touches in the opposition box with the Toffees managing 14. Leeds owned 54% ball possession.