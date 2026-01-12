Golden Globes cuts original score from ceremony; Hans Zimmer reacts

Filmmaking insights

Zimmer emphasized composer's crucial role in filmmaking

"The composer has such an important role in making films by the time we come to the music, the director has been through war," Zimmer elaborated. "Our first job is to remind him why he did this film in the first place... This is a room filled with filmmakers who understand the mechanics and understand when I come home after working on a film, my children don't know who I am because I haven't been home for months."