Golden Globes cuts original score from ceremony; Hans Zimmer reacts
What's the story
Acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer has expressed his displeasure over the last-minute decision to exclude the Best Original Score category from the Golden Globes telecast. Speaking to Deadline before the ceremony, he said, "It feels a little bit ignorant." "We are the psychological underbelly of the whole thing." Zimmer was nominated for his work on F1, alongside Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Max Richter (Hamnet), Johnny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), Ludwig Goransson (Sinners), and Kangding Ray (Sirat).
Filmmaking insights
Zimmer emphasized composer's crucial role in filmmaking
"The composer has such an important role in making films by the time we come to the music, the director has been through war," Zimmer elaborated. "Our first job is to remind him why he did this film in the first place... This is a room filled with filmmakers who understand the mechanics and understand when I come home after working on a film, my children don't know who I am because I haven't been home for months."
Award changes
Golden Globes cut Best Original Score to reduce runtime
On Friday, it was announced that the Best Original Score category would be omitted from the telecast of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on CBS and Paramount+. This decision was made to shorten the ceremony's runtime. The award was presented during a commercial break at The Beverly Hilton Hotel during Sunday night's event. Goransson won in the category.